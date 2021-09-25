Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will post earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.16). Wynn Resorts reported earnings of ($7.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($5.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.39) to ($5.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to $3.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $82.88. 8,009,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,695. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.40. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $143.88.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

