XDNA (XDNA) Price Hits $0.0006

XDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One XDNA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XDNA has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. XDNA has a total market cap of $5,658.69 and approximately $2.00 worth of XDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000044 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

XDNA Coin Profile

XDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. XDNA’s total supply is 8,822,014 coins and its circulating supply is 8,822,007 coins. XDNA’s official website is xdna.io. XDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XDNA is /r/XDNA_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling XDNA

