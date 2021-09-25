XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 159.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,912 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in XPeng were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of XPeng by 420.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of XPeng by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $35.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.68. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. Analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XPEV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on XPeng from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. lifted their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

