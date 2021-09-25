Xponance Inc. Buys 43,205 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 304.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,409 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,205 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 233.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,097,346 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $126,173,000 after purchasing an additional 768,715 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,580,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,779,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,535,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

NYSE:BBY opened at $104.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.88 and its 200-day moving average is $114.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,636 shares of company stock worth $642,736. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

