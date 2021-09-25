Xponance Inc. Grows Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist raised their price objective on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.91.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $303.88 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $212.22 and a 1 year high of $332.95. The firm has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.53.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

