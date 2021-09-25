Xponance Inc. Has $7.24 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,076,000 after buying an additional 2,228,318 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 399.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,914 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after acquiring an additional 883,128 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,580,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,583,000 after acquiring an additional 459,518 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 809,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,949,000 after acquiring an additional 419,075 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

NYSE:IBM opened at $137.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

