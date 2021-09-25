Xponance Inc. Lowers Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,354 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 70.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Prologis by 1,592.9% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

NYSE:PLD opened at $127.90 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $139.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.45 and a 200 day moving average of $120.87. The firm has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

