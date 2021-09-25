Xponance Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,922 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $125.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.55. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,606.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,606 shares of company stock worth $4,433,076. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

