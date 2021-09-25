Xponance Inc. Sells 31,248 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,248 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $8,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,644 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,851 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,265 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 409.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,506,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817,709 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.28. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $52.14. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

