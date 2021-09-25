xRhodium Trading 36.9% Higher This Week (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 68.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. xRhodium has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $1,661.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, xRhodium has traded up 36.9% against the US dollar. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002492 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get xRhodium alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003867 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004509 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00028940 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000757 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000409 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000180 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.