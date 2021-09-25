XSGD Trading 1% Higher This Week (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001769 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded 1% higher against the dollar. XSGD has a total market cap of $49.13 million and $1.47 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XSGD Profile

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 74,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 65,856,403 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

