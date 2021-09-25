YAM Price Tops $0.63 on Top Exchanges (YAM)

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. One YAM coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM has a total market cap of $7.83 million and $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YAM has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00055817 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00124738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012016 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00043563 BTC.

YAM Coin Profile

YAM (YAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . YAM’s official website is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM Coin Trading

