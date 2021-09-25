YAM V3 (YAM) Market Cap Tops $6.43 Million

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One YAM V3 coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001204 BTC on popular exchanges. YAM V3 has a market cap of $6.43 million and $2.82 million worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YAM V3 has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00054138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00121324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00011973 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00043446 BTC.

About YAM V3

YAM V3 (YAM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,931,136 coins and its circulating supply is 12,548,338 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance . The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM V3

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

