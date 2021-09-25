Ycash (YEC) Price Hits $0.33

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a total market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $18,007.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000772 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.19 or 0.00256381 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00125086 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00156952 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005624 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001016 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,609,156 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

