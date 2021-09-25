Yellow Road Price Reaches $0.39 on Exchanges (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 18% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last week, Yellow Road has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Yellow Road coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000902 BTC on popular exchanges. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $996,628.03 and $40,583.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00070402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00105874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.44 or 0.00141486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,697.30 or 0.99943947 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,865.94 or 0.06708462 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.48 or 0.00761880 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,787,918 coins and its circulating supply is 2,586,363 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

