YIELD App (YLD) Price Tops $0.43

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last seven days, YIELD App has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One YIELD App coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001032 BTC on popular exchanges. YIELD App has a market cap of $54.47 million and $486,238.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YIELD App Coin Profile

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 125,450,049 coins. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

