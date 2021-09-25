Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Trading 19.3% Lower This Week

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and $1.71 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000697 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00071089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00106678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.96 or 0.00142817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,727.85 or 1.00108632 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,876.06 or 0.06738417 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.99 or 0.00768456 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

