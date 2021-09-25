YUMMY (YUMMY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $318,571.00

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last seven days, YUMMY has traded 52.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YUMMY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YUMMY has a total market capitalization of $7.61 million and $318,571.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00070525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00106408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.37 or 0.00141187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,759.73 or 1.00006169 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,899.13 or 0.06780476 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $328.73 or 0.00768829 BTC.

YUMMY Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,597,140,724 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUMMY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

