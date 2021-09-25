Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $335.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to report $335.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $326.64 million and the highest is $352.84 million. FS KKR Capital reported sales of $147.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

NYSE FSK opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.60. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $23.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.64%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 94.55%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CAO William Balke Goebel bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

