Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. Hallmark Financial Services reported earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $101.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.28 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 5.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 55.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 189,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 46,763 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 50.9% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 212,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 71,767 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 384.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 143,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 113,940 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 29.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 31,852 shares during the period. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HALL stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $65.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.45.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

