Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. Hallmark Financial Services reported earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hallmark Financial Services.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $101.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.28 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 5.40%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 55.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 189,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 46,763 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 50.9% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 212,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 71,767 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 384.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 143,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 113,940 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 29.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 31,852 shares during the period. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of HALL stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $65.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.45.
About Hallmark Financial Services
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.
