Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to post sales of $172.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $177.00 million and the lowest is $164.90 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted sales of $193.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $679.36 million, with estimates ranging from $668.89 million to $698.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $161.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

HLX stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $573.02 million, a PE ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 3.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 175,707 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 524,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 138.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 28,094 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,701,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

