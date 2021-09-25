Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $329.45 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) will announce sales of $329.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $335.40 million and the lowest is $323.50 million. Horace Mann Educators reported sales of $337.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HMN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

HMN stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 127.9% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 422,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,252,000 after acquiring an additional 237,100 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 468,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,246,000 after acquiring an additional 21,065 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter worth approximately $6,338,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter worth approximately $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

