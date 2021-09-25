Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts predict that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 82.79% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

MRCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of MRCC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.17. 34,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,929. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $219.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.40. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $82,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the first quarter worth $60,000. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the second quarter worth $108,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the second quarter worth $119,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the first quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.