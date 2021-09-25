Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) to announce ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.20). Orchard Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Orchard Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.12. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

