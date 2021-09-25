Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.17. PAE reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PAE will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PAE.

Get PAE alerts:

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 26.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on PAE in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut PAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PAE during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,738,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in PAE during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,464,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in PAE during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in PAE by 55,382.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAE opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $529.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.27. PAE has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

About PAE

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAE (PAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.