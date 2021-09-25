Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to Announce $2.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.17. RenaissanceRe reported earnings of ($2.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 179.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full-year earnings of $9.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $11.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $16.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.19 to $18.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover RenaissanceRe.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 56.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 85,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 30,807 shares in the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 30.3% during the second quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 110,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,500,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 20.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 329,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,982,000 after purchasing an additional 55,183 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.39. The company had a trading volume of 273,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.78 and a 200-day moving average of $156.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.48. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $140.02 and a 12-month high of $185.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

