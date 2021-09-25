Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to Announce $2.60 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to report $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.56 and the highest is $2.63. Union Pacific reported earnings of $2.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year earnings of $10.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.86 to $10.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.85 to $11.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,427,089,000 after purchasing an additional 361,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,101,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,215,213,000 after purchasing an additional 164,493 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after purchasing an additional 937,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,637,109,000 after purchasing an additional 334,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,562,899,000 after purchasing an additional 302,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.80. 2,908,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The firm has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

