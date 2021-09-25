Zacks: Analysts Expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $128.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will post $128.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.00 million and the lowest is $127.14 million. EVO Payments posted sales of $116.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year sales of $490.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $485.60 million to $494.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $554.06 million, with estimates ranging from $543.30 million to $572.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.47 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of EVOP opened at $23.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,196.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.74. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

In other news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in EVO Payments by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

