Zacks: Analysts Expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $315.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to report sales of $315.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interface’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $314.00 million to $316.50 million. Interface posted sales of $278.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.13 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,158,000 after buying an additional 520,178 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Interface by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,292,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after purchasing an additional 346,236 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Interface by 2,035.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 253,784 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Interface by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 858,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,718,000 after buying an additional 239,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Interface by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 393,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 218,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $14.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22. Interface has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $859.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 2.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.48%.

About Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

