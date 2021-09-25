Zacks: Analysts Expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Post $3.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to post $3.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.50. Pioneer Natural Resources reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,123.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $12.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.52 to $15.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $18.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.95 to $21.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,679 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,702,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 17,353 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $162.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.02, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $175.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 368.29%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

