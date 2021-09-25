Zacks: Analysts Expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to Post $0.51 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.24. The Walt Disney reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 355%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $3.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $5.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.19.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.00. 5,712,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,589,892. The stock has a market cap of $319.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.52, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.57 and its 200-day moving average is $180.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

