Zacks: Analysts Expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will report $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.43. WEX reported earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full year earnings of $8.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.57 to $8.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.73 to $12.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $459.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.26 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.26. 276,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,179. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. WEX has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $234.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.59 and a 200 day moving average of $196.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of WEX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,725,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in WEX by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in WEX by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 48,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after buying an additional 15,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in WEX by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,185,000 after buying an additional 129,958 shares in the last quarter.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

