Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). Arlo Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $98.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.88 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.66% and a negative net margin of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $80,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $538.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

