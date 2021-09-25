Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Bally’s posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BALY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

Bally’s stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 2.56. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Bally’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

