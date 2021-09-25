Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) to Announce $1.77 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will report $1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the lowest is $1.73. Bio-Techne reported earnings of $1.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full-year earnings of $7.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $7.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TECH. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.91.

NASDAQ:TECH traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $538.88. 157,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,026. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.30, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $493.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.82. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $230.35 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total transaction of $1,926,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,554,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total value of $434,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,769 shares of company stock valued at $25,271,505 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,354,260,000 after acquiring an additional 654,082 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,733,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,680,902,000 after buying an additional 21,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,374,000 after purchasing an additional 319,530 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,086,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,041,000 after buying an additional 20,929 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,641,000 after purchasing an additional 95,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

