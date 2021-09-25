Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. Bottomline Technologies (de) posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

In other news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 963 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $37,046.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $38,846.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,878 shares of company stock worth $1,509,819. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPAY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.48. 166,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,357. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.53 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.39. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $55.09.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

