Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.44 Billion

Brokerages expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to report sales of $15.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.24 billion to $15.80 billion. HP posted sales of $15.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full year sales of $62.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.06 billion to $62.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $62.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $61.67 billion to $62.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

HPQ stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.42.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 800.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

