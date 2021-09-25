Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PAE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.11. PAE posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAE will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PAE.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 1.08%.

PAE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut PAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on PAE in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Shares of PAE stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. PAE has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $529.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in PAE by 55,382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PAE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in PAE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,464,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PAE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,738,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

