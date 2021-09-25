Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.45 Million

Brokerages predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will post sales of $103.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.05 million to $104.00 million. SailPoint Technologies posted sales of $94.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year sales of $411.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $410.10 million to $412.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $472.77 million, with estimates ranging from $461.10 million to $476.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SailPoint Technologies.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAIL. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $45.83 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.78 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.48.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $82,022.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,177,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,506,885.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,732 shares of company stock worth $3,998,117 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $86,000.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SailPoint Technologies (SAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.