Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to Announce $2.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.78. Stanley Black & Decker reported earnings per share of $2.89 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year earnings of $11.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.53 to $11.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.99 to $12.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Shares of SWK traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.36. 900,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,062. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.04. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $155.95 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 34.96%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

