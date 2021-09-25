Zacks: Brokerages Expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.67 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will post sales of $8.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.63 billion and the highest is $8.71 billion. Honeywell International posted sales of $7.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $37.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.90 billion to $38.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. blooom inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $795,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $725,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,607,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $571,994,000 after purchasing an additional 56,314 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON stock opened at $219.19 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $157.17 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

