ZB Token Price Tops $0.29 (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $133.23 million and $1.67 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZB Token has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00053427 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00121719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012041 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00043363 BTC.

ZB Token Coin Profile

ZB is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.