ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.13

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $817.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.31 or 0.00260556 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00125082 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.44 or 0.00152200 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000152 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

