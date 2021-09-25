Zealium Price Tops $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Zealium coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zealium has a total market cap of $28,911.89 and $1.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zealium has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,916,942 coins and its circulating supply is 16,916,942 coins. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

