Zel Trading Up 4.2% Over Last Week (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.42 or 0.00256668 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00125311 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.98 or 0.00157112 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001011 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.