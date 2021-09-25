ZeroSwap (ZEE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.15 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $16.15 million and $661,354.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00057009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00125548 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011711 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00042572 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap (ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,331,748 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

