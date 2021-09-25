Zilla Hits One Day Volume of $5,387.00 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $355,561.41 and $5,387.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilla coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00053785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00121518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011975 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00043403 BTC.

Zilla Coin Profile

ZLA is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Zilla is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

