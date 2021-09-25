ZKSwap Price Down 25.3% This Week (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001418 BTC on major exchanges. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $119.21 million and approximately $6.66 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZKSwap has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00069831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00105465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.66 or 0.00140087 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,491.15 or 0.99765910 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,870.07 or 0.06738692 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.20 or 0.00756498 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.