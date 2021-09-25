Zloadr (ZDR) Trading 80.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Zloadr coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.53 or 0.00003591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zloadr has traded 80.1% higher against the US dollar. Zloadr has a total market capitalization of $8.30 million and $48.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00055681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00124939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00011994 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00043324 BTC.

Zloadr (CRYPTO:ZDR) is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

