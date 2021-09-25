Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.28.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZGNX. Raymond James set a $17.67 target price on Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Zogenix by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Zogenix by 18.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Zogenix by 7.0% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Zogenix by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Zogenix by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 140,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter.

ZGNX opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $865.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.40. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 558.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

